Enemy’s military option has always been off the table

Referring to Iran’s army military drill entitled “Zolfaghar 1400” which was held in recent days in the Makran region, southeast of the country, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said that by holding this military exercise, the Iran Army showed that it is prepared to confront any aggression and threat.

The enemy’s military option has never been on the table so far due to the preparedness of armed forces, he added.

Sayyari mentioned that one of the goals of Iran’s military is to keep its preparation in times of peace as well as to firmly respond back to the enemies during times of war.

The Iranian Army has started large-scale military exercises in an area stretching from the eastern sector of the strategic Strait of Hormuz to the northern tip of the Indian Ocean and parts of the Red Sea, with the participation of airborne units, special forces, and rapid reaction brigades.

Monitoring of the country's airspace and the general training area in the southern part of the country by the Air Defense Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as combating hostile targets were among the targets of the ‘Zolfaghar 1400’ joint exercise.

