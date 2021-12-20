Sea a great opportunity for development of a country: Sayyari

If the country wants to achieve sustainable development, it must take full advantage of maritime opportunities.

Speaking at the First National Conference of Economic Diplomacy entitled “Diplomacy and Economics of Sea", which was held at Imam Sadiq (PBUH) University in Tehran on Monday via webinar, Rear Admiral Sayyari stated that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in his sublime recommendations put special emphasis on sustainable development, saying that the country should focus on sustainable development at sea and existing facilities and resources must be used optimally in this regard.

The sea enjoys of economic, political, military and commercial importance in a way that ninety percent of Iran's economic exchanges are done via sea, he underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sayyari pointed to the political and security specifications of the sea and added that strategic interests at sea include exercise of power, support for macro-policies, development of relationships for adopting major decisions through sea.

Iran has the opportunity and capacity to become an oceanic power and plays an important role in the balance of naval and global power, he emphasized.

He went on to say that Iran has been put at the focal attention of global powers in terms of rich oil and gas reserves and is considered geopolitically important in various aspects, Sayyari continued.

Coasts and seas are golden gates for Islamic Iran and trade, transportation, sale of marine knowledge and employment are important in this area that should be used optimally, Coordinating Deputy of Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army Forces added.

