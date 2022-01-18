Iran has relations with all regional countries despite bans

Speaking in a meeting attended by 35 military attaches that were held to discuss regional issues and security as well as the situation of Afghanistan on Tuesday, Sayyari pointed out that the Islamic Republic of Iran is facing the tough and oppressive sanctions in history.

"Although we encounter difficulties forming relations with our neighbors owing to sanctions, we believe that these problems can be solved by effective interactions and dialogue," he added.

Stating that the expansion of comprehensive relations with neighboring countries can be achieved with the cooperation of foreign military attaches, he added, “As long as interactions with neighbors deepen, larger economic benefits will be achieved in West Asian region."

Sayyari also underscored, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has always stood with the regional nations and has not violated their rights and recognized the independence of all countries."

“The way to resolve conflicts is to take steps in the path of development and progress and achieving stability and security would be possible only by taking into account shared interests and regional security," the Iranian military official further said.

Referring to instructions given by the commander-in-chief of the armed forces to have relations with all countries except for the Zionist regime of Israel and the Global Arrogance, the Iranian military official said, "Such meetings make us have a closer relationship with the world and exchange of views, experience, information and increase familiarity among Iran's and military attaches of the other countries."

