According to Qatar Foreign Ministry, during the phone conversation, Amir-Abdollahian and Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discussed bilateral ties between the two countries, the latest regional developments, as well as issues related to the Vienna negotiations.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry also added that in addition to the above-mentioned issues, the two sides also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

ZZ/FNA14001211000715