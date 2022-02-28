US presence hinders peace, stability in Syria: Shamkhani

The top Iranian security official Ali Shamkhani held a meeting with the Head of the Syrian National Security Bureau Major-General Ali Mamlouk to discuss bilateral ties, as well as regional and international developments.

Ali Shamkhani blamed the US for its political and field movements to arm, train and lead terrorist groups in Syria.

Iran, UK security officials discuss talks, intl. developments

The national security officials of Iran and the United Kingdom held a phone call on Sunday afternoon to discuss Vienna talks and regional and international developments.

The Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran (SNSC) Ali Shmakhani spoke by telephone with Sir Stephen Lovegrove, UK National Security Adviser.

According to a report by Nournews, the news service of SNSC, Admiral Shamkhani and Lovegrove focused their phone call on regional and international developments and negotiations on the removal of sanctions in Vienna.

Foreign forces seeking to show regional states 'incapable'

Chief Commander of Iran’s Army Navy said that extra-regional forces are seeking to undermine high power of regional countries and show these regional countries incapable of providing security at region.

Rear Admiral Shahram made the remarks among students and university lecturers of Lahore Navy War College in Pakistan on Sunday.

Lead negotiator's return to Tehran within routine schedule

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has said that Iran will not accept any deadlines for the Vienna talks, adding that top negotiator Bagheri Kani's return to Tehran was within routine schedule.

"Dr. Bagheri's trip to Tehran is an ordinary trip like any other trips that has been made so far, and its purpose was to consult and receive instructions before returning to Vienna," Khatibzadeh said on Sunday on Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani's return to Tehran on February 23rd, who is scheduled to return to Vienna with "an explicit agenda" later today.

Regional stability, security need coop. plans implementation

Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has responded to his Armenian counterpart's congratulatory message on the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

"Through mutual efforts and the realization of cooperation plans between the two countries in various fields, we will see greater expansion and strengthening of relations between the two nations and the strengthening of stability and security at the regional level," Amir-Abdollahian wrote in a message to Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on Sunday.

Iranian army air force commander travels to Pakistan

Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi, Commander of the Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran has arrived in the Pakistani capital for bilateral talks.

Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi arrived in Islamabad to meet with the Pakistani military and political officials on Sunday.

Iran's lead negotiator to return to Vienna

The Iranian top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani is set to leave Tehran for the Austrian capital of Vienna on Sunday night "with an explicit agenda".

Bagheri Kani will depart for Vienna to continue the talks with the aim of resolving the remaining issues which have posed significant challenges for reaching an agreement.

According to the report, the chief Iranian negotiator will have "an explicit agenda."

The Supreme National Security Council of Iran (SNSC) held a meeting to discuss the Vienna talks on Saturday during which the need to meet the legal and logical Tehran's demands was stressed, which are described as Iranian red lines.

MA