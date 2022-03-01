Raeisi calls for enhancing Tehran-Damascus strategic ties

President Ebrahim Raeisi has said the Iran-Syria economic cooperation needs to expand, stressing the necessity of removing the barriers to expanding economic relations between the two nations.

President Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in a meeting with Major General Ali Mamlouk, the special security adviser to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Monday in Tehran.

Referring to the unparalleled resistance of the Syrian people against terrorist groups, the President stressed the need to preserve Syria's territorial integrity, saying that the arrogant powers' hostility against the nations of the region has not decreased.

Iran calls on West to end use of HR as political means

Secretary of Iran Judiciary's Human Rights Council said that approach of political and instrumental use of human rights must be set aside by the Western countries.

Speaking at a high-ranking meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva on Monday, Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Judiciary Chief for International Affairs described positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran among members of the Council.

The principled policy of Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of human rights is based on protection and promotion of these rights for all walks of life in society, he said, adding, “Our firm belief in supporting and protecting human rights is deep-rooted both in our religious criteria and international commitments we have accepted.”

Iran-EAEU trade value exceeds $5bn in 11 months: IRICA

Iran’s foreign trade value exchanged with Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states in 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year in 1400 (from March 21, 2021 to Feb. 22, 2022) hit more than $5 billion.

Iranian photographers honored at intl. photography festivals

Iranian photographers Ahmad Khatiri and Ali Kianjam were awarded in two separate photography exhibitions in Japan and India.

Ahmad Khatiri received an award for his work “Alone” from the Japanese Asahi Shimbun photographic salon.

The photo is taken of a boy clad in a military uniform among a number of Iranian servicemen.

“Alone” has previously received the GPU White Ribbon J1 - FIAP blue ribbon J3 at the Vernon-Normandy Photograph Exhibition in France

Iran ambassador Kazem Jalali meets Russian official

Iran ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali met with Konstantin Fyodorovich Zatulin, first deputy chairman of the committee of the State Duma for the CIS and relations with Russian nationals abroad on Monday.

One of Iran's major demands reportedly accepted in talks

An Iranian newspaper has reported that one of Iran's major demands in the field of guarantees has been accepted by western parties of the P4+1 in Monday Vienna talks.

"In the latest round of talks in Vienna, Western countries have agreed to guarantee that, if an agreement is reached, the new generation of centrifuges will be sealed under the monitoring of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Iran instead of being completely destroyed," Farhikhtegan has reported, according to Tasnim Online telegram channel.

Iran breaks record of rail transport

The Director-General of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) said Monday that exports through railway network have exceeded 1.7m tons since president Raeisi's government assumed took office last summer.

TUMS hosts students from 48 different countries

Tehran University of Medical Sciences (TUMS) hosts students from 48 different countries, according to the Vice-Chancellor for Education of the International Campus of the university.

Seyed Mehdi Rezayat said that students from different countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Lebanon, Palestine and Gambia are studying in the university.

Iran, Uganda to expand cultural, artistic cooperation

The Iranian cultural advisor Mohammadreza Ghezelsofla held a meeting with Ugandan Minister of State for Gender and Culture Peace Mutuuzo on developing cultural and artistic relations between the two countries.

Appreciating the Ugandan Ministry for cooperating with the cultural advisor in implementing joint programs, Ghezelsofla said that the cultural relations between Iran and Uganda have expanded despite some problems.

