The FSB said on Wednesday that they had detained "six Russian citizens who are supporters of the Ukrainian extremist organisation Right Sector," the Sputnik said on Wednesday.

According to the FSB, the six were "preparing to detonate an improvised explosive device in one of the Orthodox churches in the region in order to intimidate the population."

The Federal Security Service also said that in the garage of one of the detainees, components for the manufacture of an explosive device with damaging elements and explosives were seized.

In 2014, Crimea along with the city of Sevastopol were annexed to Russia following a referendum, in which more than 95% of the peninsula's voters were in favor. The latter came amid a military conflict between Kiev and the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, respectively, following a coup in the Ukrainian capital, the Russian new outlet added.

KI/PR