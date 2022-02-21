Shell fired from Ukraine destroys Russian border facility

"On February 21, at 9:50 am (0650 GMT), an unidentified projectile fired from Ukraine completely destroyed a border facility used by the FSB border guard service in the Rostov region around 150 meters from the Russian-Ukrainian border," the security service said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies, NDTV reported.

Western intelligence agencies claim that around 1.6 lakh Russian troops are ready to attack Ukraine.

The West and Kyiv have recently been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such claims and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.

RHM/PR