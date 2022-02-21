Powerful explosion rocks downtown Donetsk

"A car exploded at the parking lot near the government building at about 19:00," the office of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic at the Joint Center for the Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire Regime said on Telegram, the Donetsk News Agency reported according to TASS.

The explosion was "heard across the entire city," the office said. Responders from the Emergency Situations Ministry are headed to the scene.

The statement also calls for citizens to "remain calm, be vigilant and avoid moving about the city."

