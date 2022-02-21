At 04:35 local time on Monday (02:35 GMT), Kiev forces shelled Prymiske, a dacha community in the LPR. As a result, at least one house was damaged or fully destroyed, according to preliminary data from the LPR.

According to the DPR, Kiev forces fired 12 122-mm calibre mortars at Zaichenko, located in the DPR, at around 02:55 (00:55 GMT) on Monday, Sputnik reported.

On Sunday, Élysée announced that US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to set up a summit to lay out issues related to strategic stability and security in Europe amid deteriorating tensions in the region.

ZZ/PR

