Russia isn’t opposed to the idea of a US-Russia summit to discuss European security and the crisis around Ukraine but Putin told President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday that Moscow needs to understand what might result from such talks before agreeing, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, according to Bloomberg.

According to CNN, the White House said late Sunday that President Joe Biden has agreed "in principle" to French-brokered summit talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as long as Russia does not further invade Ukraine,

The meeting, according to press secretary Jen Psaki, would occur after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meet on February 24.

France initially announced a possible meeting late on Sunday after shuttle phone calls involving Macron, appearing to offer new hope for averting what the US says is a Russian plan to invade Ukraine.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied it intends to attack Ukraine. Meanehilr, Moskow has stressed that while stressing that the Western powers carry out provocative media campaigns.