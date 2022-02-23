  1. Economy
Iran exports $70 mn worth of goods to Qatar in 10 months

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – According to the head of Industry, Mine and Trade Organization of Iran’s Bushehr Province, more than $ 70 million worth of goods have been exported to Qatar during the first 10 months of the current Iranian year.

Bushehr province plays a key role in Iran's trade relations with Qatar and other neighboring countries, Hassan Hosseini said, adding that trade exchanges between Iran and Qatar have expanded in recent years.

Referring to the close proximity of Bushehr to Qatar, he noted that more than 50% of Iran’s exports to Qatar are made through Bushehr Province.

More than $ 70 million worth of goods have been exported to Qatar during the first 10 months of the current Iranian year (starting March 21, 2021), Hosseini said, adding, "Agricultural products, foodstuffs, and non-metallic minerals have been the most important exports of Bushehr province to Qatar."

