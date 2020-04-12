  1. Economy
Apr 12, 2020, 1:18 PM

Iran’s exports to Qatar via Bushehr ports up 37% per annum

Iran’s exports to Qatar via Bushehr ports up 37% per annum

TEHRAN, Apr. 12 (MNA) – More than 830,000 tons of goods worth $157 million were exported from Iran’s southern Bushehr province to Qatar in the last Iranian year (ended March 19), a senior official said.

Head of Bushehr province's Industry, Mine and Trade Organization Seyed Hossein Hosseini added that the figures indicate a 37% and 23% annual growth in terms of value and volume, respectively.

Minerals, construction materials and agricultural products were the main exports from Bushehr to the Persian Gulf country.

Iran and Qatar share longstanding amicable ties in the political and economic arena. The neighbors have been trying to boost their trade volume in the past years, thanks to the direct marine routes that have paved the way to realize this goal.

According to Hosseini, Dayyer, Bushehr and Buol Kheyr account for the largest portion of goods sent to Qatar in the said period.

MNA/IRN

News Code 157517

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News