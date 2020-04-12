Iran’s exports to Qatar via Bushehr ports up 37% per annum

Head of Bushehr province's Industry, Mine and Trade Organization Seyed Hossein Hosseini added that the figures indicate a 37% and 23% annual growth in terms of value and volume, respectively.

Minerals, construction materials and agricultural products were the main exports from Bushehr to the Persian Gulf country.

Iran and Qatar share longstanding amicable ties in the political and economic arena. The neighbors have been trying to boost their trade volume in the past years, thanks to the direct marine routes that have paved the way to realize this goal.

According to Hosseini, Dayyer, Bushehr and Buol Kheyr account for the largest portion of goods sent to Qatar in the said period.

MNA/IRN