  1. Sports
Feb 28, 2022, 3:30 PM

Iran president orders formation of committee on world cup

Iran president orders formation of committee on world cup

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – The cabinet spokesman said that President Raeisi ordered to form a special working group to increase cooperation and coordination among government bodies to seize the opportunity offered by Qatar world cup in tourism field.

"Following the President's recent visit to Qatar, he instructed the First Vice President to establish a special working group to further synergize and coordinate government apparatuses in order to make greater use of the tourism and economic potentials that would be offered by the FIFA World Cup in Qatar," Ali Bahadori Jahromi, the cabinet spokesperson wrote in a tweet on Monday.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, President Ebrahim Raeisi visited Qatar earlier this month. During the visit, as many as 14 cooperation documents were signed in different fields of cooperation by the two countries' ministers in the presence of the Iranian President and the Emir of Qatar.

KI

News Code 184389
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/184389/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News