Iran president orders formation of committee on world cup

"Following the President's recent visit to Qatar, he instructed the First Vice President to establish a special working group to further synergize and coordinate government apparatuses in order to make greater use of the tourism and economic potentials that would be offered by the FIFA World Cup in Qatar," Ali Bahadori Jahromi, the cabinet spokesperson wrote in a tweet on Monday.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, President Ebrahim Raeisi visited Qatar earlier this month. During the visit, as many as 14 cooperation documents were signed in different fields of cooperation by the two countries' ministers in the presence of the Iranian President and the Emir of Qatar.

