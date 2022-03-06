Iran, Qatar to expand scientific cooperation

Hossein Salar Amoli, Deputy Minister of Science for International Affairs and Head of the Center for International Scientific Cooperation of the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, said that the MoU is based on the respect for equality and common interests, as well as the laws of the two countries

Preserving intellectual property laws and international law are also emphasized in the document, according to him.

Salar Amoli also stated that according to the document, the two countries of Iran and Qatar will support the establishment of rules for the admission of university degrees and the exchange of certificates issued by the countries' scientific institutions.

Supporting the exchange and sharing of scientific resources regarding the art and the culture of the two countries for being reflected in academic textbooks is another area included in the MoU, he added.

Salar Amoli went on to say that assessing the quality and accreditation at the higher education level, preparing advanced educational programs, managing scientific research in the academic community, as well as teaching and supervising students' research are the priorities of the governments of Iran and Qatar for joint scientific cooperation.

According to the provisions of the memorandum of understanding, Iran will support the development of the Arabic language in its education system and Qatar supports the development of the Persian language in its education system in return, the deputy minister noted.

MP/5440232