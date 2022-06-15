  1. Economy
Jun 15, 2022, 5:50 PM

Iran exports 4.7 mn tonnes of goods through Bushehr customs

TEHRAN, Jun. 15 (MNA) – A customs official in the south of Iran said that as many as 4.7 million tonnes of goods were exported from the Bushehr customs in the first two months of the Iranian calendar year (March 21 to May 21).

Ali Soleymani, the director-general of the Bushehr customs administration, said Wednesday that 257 different items of goods were exported from Bushehr province customs in the first two months.

Soleymani also said that the most important products exported from the province include liquefied petroleum gas, methanol, polyethylene, urea fertilizer, condensate, sulfur, and other petrochemical products.

According to the customs official, last year, 15.5 million tons worth $ 6.8 billion were exported from Bushehr province customs to China, which shows a 60% increase in Bushehr province customs exports to China.

He pointed out that 22.5 million tonnes of goods worth $9.6 billion have been exported to China, the UAE, Turkey, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Nigeria, Brazil, Mozambique, and Qatar.

The exports have seen growth by 87% in weight and 95% in value, he further noted.

He added that the exports to the UAE was 2.4 million tons, and last year 760,000 tons of goods were exported to Turkey from the customs of Bushehr province.

