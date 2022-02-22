  1. World
Feb 22, 2022, 4:00 PM

Saudi coalition violate Al-Hudaydah ceasefire 258 times

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Yemeni sources reported that the Saudi-led coalition has violated the ceasefire in Al-Hudaydah province 258 times in the last 24 hours.

Saudi coalition fighter jets on Monday targeted the provinces of Hajjah, Al-Jawf, Marib and Taiz 30 times, causing physical casualties and financial damages to the Yemenis.

Earlier, the Saudi coalition airstrike on the house of a Yemeni citizen in Hajjah province also killed one woman and wounded 10 other people. 

Since the establishment of the ceasefire in Al-Hudaydah within the framework of the Stockholm Agreement, Saudi Arabia has not adhered to this ceasefire. Despite widespread Yemeni protests over Riyadh's non-compliance with the Al Hudaydah ceasefire, the United Nations has so far taken no action to stop the Saudi aggression.

