Feb 23, 2022, 11:20 AM

Saudi collations attack on NW Yemen leaves 3 dead, 9 injured

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – The Saudi-led coalition artillery attack on Saada province in northwest of Yemen left three civilians dead and nine others injured.

According to Yemen’s al-Masirah television network,  the Saudi-led coalition attack hit the “al-Raqo” border area in Saada province.

Different areas of Hajjah province were also bombed by the Saudi coalition fighters 18 times on Tuesday, killing one civilian and wounding 10 others, Al-Masirah added. 

Saudi fighter jets also targeted Al-Jouf province three times, Ma'rib province twice and Taiz province once.

Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and with the green light of the United States and Western countries, carried out comprehensive attacks on Yemen since March 26, 2015, to prevent Ansarullah of Yemen from coming to power in the country.

