Saudis artillery attack Yemen's Sa'dah, 9 civilians injured

Saudi coalition's crimes against civilians in Yemen are still continuing, Almasirah reported.

In a recent operation, Saudi artillery shelled the Baqim area in Yemen's Saada province.

Following the Saudi brutal attacks, 9 civilians were seriously wounded and some of them are reported to be in critical condition.

All nine injured civilians are women, according to the reports.

Yemeni Spokesman for Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree had recently said that the claim of the Saudi-Emirati-American coalition that the Yemeni armed forces are using civilian centers for military purposes is untrue and a mere justification for targeting civilian facilities and centers.

"We emphasize that attack of Saudi aggressor coalition on civilian centers and facilities in Yemen will not achieve goals of enemies in defeating the will of Yemeni people and these attacks will not go unanswered and unpunished,” Yahya Saree added.

