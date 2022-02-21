  1. World
Deadly Saudi airstrike in Yemen’s Hajjah ‘war crime’: Houthi

TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, has reacted to the deadly Saudi bombardment of Hajjah province.

Saudi warplanes have conducted an airstrike on Yemen’s northwestern province of Hajjah, leaving 11 members of a family dead or injured, in the second attack on the province in less than 24 hours, Press TV reported.

Yemen’s al-Masirah television network reported that the airstrike a woman was killed and eight others, most of them children, were injured in the aerial attack.

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, stressed that the ongoing targeting of the Yemeni people is “a war crime and deliberate terrorism.”

The airstrike came as the Yemeni army on Sunday thwarted an attack by the Saudi-led coalition forces on Hajjah’s district of Harad near the border with Saudi Arabia, while liberating a mountainous area from the control of the Riyadh-backed mercenaries.

