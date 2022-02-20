Iranian FM meets Croatian counterpart in Munich

On the sidelines of the 58th Munich Security Conference, Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with the Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman.

Stating that the Iranian delegation in Vienna is facing the western dual game of "text" and "time", the Iranian top diplomated said that, "We are ready to reach a good agreement in the shortest possible time, provided that the other party is ready to make the necessary political decisions."

Amir-Abdollahian who has traveled to Germany on Friday to attend the 58th Munich Security Conference held meetings with foreign ministers and the UN Secretary-General on the sidelines of the conference.

