Feb 20, 2022, 6:00 PM

Iranian FM meets Croatian counterpart in Munich

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with his Croatian counterpart in Munich.

On the sidelines of the 58th Munich Security Conference, Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with the Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman.

Stating that the Iranian delegation in Vienna is facing the western dual game of "text" and "time", the Iranian top diplomated said that, "We are ready to reach a good agreement in the shortest possible time, provided that the other party is ready to make the necessary political decisions."

Amir-Abdollahian who has traveled to Germany on Friday to attend the 58th Munich Security Conference held meetings with foreign ministers and the UN Secretary-General on the sidelines of the conference.

