Iran FM holds talks with counterparts in Munich (+Details)

Amir-Abdollahian who has travelled to Germany on Friday to attend the 58th Munich Security Conference held meetings with foreign ministers on the sidelines of the conference.

On the sidelines of the 58th Munich Security Conference, Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian held a meeting with Slovenian President Borut Pahor and discussed the latest situation of bilateral ties and international issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister pointed to the vast potential for the expansion of bilateral ties in the economic and technical fields, expressing the Islamic Republic’s readiness to convene the joint commission between the two countries.

He stressed Tehran’s determination to create a balance in ties with different European countries and described relations with Slovenia as important.

For his part, the Slovenian president referred to his 2018 trip to Iran and meeting with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, saying the visit and the follow-up that ensued were signs of Ljubljana’s will for an all-out expansion of ties with Tehran.

The two sides exchanged views on some regional and international topics of mutual interest, including the talks in Vienna.

Iranian foreign minister met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Friday night and discussed some issues of mutual interest.

Referring to the history of relations and cooperation between the two countries, Amir-Abdollahian announced Iran's readiness to hold a joint commission as soon as agreed.

He also stressed the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to expand relations between the two countries in the economic, political, cultural, scientific, technical and private sectors.

The Iranian FM also pointed to the ongoing Vienna talks, saying that Iran expects the European parties to consider Iran's red lines and try to play an effective role in securing Iran's legitimate rights as a party that suffering from the unilateral and illegal withdrawal of the United States.

Annalena Baerbock, for her part, welcomed the comprehensive expansion of relations with Iran.

Referring to the JCPOA talks in Vienna, she said that the talks are at a critical juncture, and all parties need to do their utmost to get through this as soon as possible and open a new chapter.

Emphasizing respect for Iranian rights, she called for intensified efforts to reach a good agreement in Vienna.

Iranian Foreign Minister also met with Bosnian counterpart Bisera Turković in Munich on Friday.

During the meeting, the Bosnian FM announced the readiness of her country to further develop and expand relations with Iran.

Amir-Abdollahian also praised Bosnia's support for Iran in international forums, including on human rights, saying that Iran has always supported territorial sovereignty and convergence in Bosnia.

Amir-Abdollahian also held talks with Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmès on the sidelines of the 58th Munich Security Conference.

