  1. Politics
Feb 20, 2022, 12:28 AM

French FM emphasizes need for concluding Vienna talks

French FM emphasizes need for concluding Vienna talks

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian stressed the need to conclude negotiations which is ongoing in Austrian capital of Vienna between Iran and P4+1 group of countries including UK, France, Russia, China and Germany.

In his meeting with US Secretary of State on Saturday on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference (MSC), French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian reiterated the need for concluding Vienna talks and US return to Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA.

In a tweet on Saturday, French foreign minister wrote that coordination of the two countries (US and France) on Russian crisis and the need to conclude negotiations on a return to a nuclear deal with Iran and the issue of sub-Saharan Africa were discussed.

Munich Security Conference (MSC) kicked off on Saturday with the participation of foreign ministers of different countries of world and is still ongoing.

The eighth round of Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions kicked off in Austrian capital of Vienna on Dec. 27 and is still ongoing after more than 50 days. This round of talks is considered as the lengthiest round of talks.

According to the latest news, participants are completing the draft text of the agreement and deciding on some controversial issues. The vast majority of delegations acknowledge that the talks are moving forward, despite complexity of some issues.

MA/IRN84655499

News Code 184080
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/184080/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News