French FM emphasizes need for concluding Vienna talks

In his meeting with US Secretary of State on Saturday on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference (MSC), French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian reiterated the need for concluding Vienna talks and US return to Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA.

In a tweet on Saturday, French foreign minister wrote that coordination of the two countries (US and France) on Russian crisis and the need to conclude negotiations on a return to a nuclear deal with Iran and the issue of sub-Saharan Africa were discussed.

Munich Security Conference (MSC) kicked off on Saturday with the participation of foreign ministers of different countries of world and is still ongoing.

The eighth round of Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions kicked off in Austrian capital of Vienna on Dec. 27 and is still ongoing after more than 50 days. This round of talks is considered as the lengthiest round of talks.

According to the latest news, participants are completing the draft text of the agreement and deciding on some controversial issues. The vast majority of delegations acknowledge that the talks are moving forward, despite complexity of some issues.

