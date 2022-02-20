Norway ready to expand relations with Iran with no limits

On the sidelines of the 58th Munich Security Conference, Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with his Norwegian counterpart Anniken Huitfeldt.

Considering the 151-years old diplomatic relations between Tehran and Oslo as an excellent basis for further development and expansion of relations between the two countries, Amir-Abdollahian stated that Iran is ready to host the Norwegian delegation to coordinate and follow the process of developing the countries' relations.

Stressing the need of pursuing trade and economic relations between Iran and Norway, the Iranian top diplomat noted that the two countries can expand cooperation in several areas, especially in the fields of oil and gas industry, agriculture, renewable energies, as well as fisheries.

The Iranian Foreign Minister went on to say that good documents and agreements have been signed between the two countries in the past which are a good basis for expanding cooperation, adding that implementation of them requires serious follow-ups.

Referring to Iran's strategic position, Amir-Abdollahian described the southern and northern transit routes as a capacity to facilitate the access of European countries, including Norway, to the Central Asian region and the Caucasus.

Huitfeldt, for his part, welcomed Amir-Abdollahian's invitation and stressed the need for continuing political consultations between Tehran and Oslo and the exchange of delegations to pursue the development of relations.

Referring to the situation in Afghanistan and the difficult situation of the Afghan people, especially Afghan children and women, the Norwegian Foreign Minister appreciated Iran's actions in helping the Afghan people and hosting Afghan refugees.

Stating that Norway is ready to expand relations with Iran without any restrictions, Huitfeldt said that he hopes that the Vienna talks would mark the beginning of a new chapter in Norway's economic relations with Iran.

The two Iranian and Norwegian Foreign Minister also discussed the latest situation in Afghanistan and Yemen.

