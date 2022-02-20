Iranian, Spanish FMs discuss bilateral ties, intl. issues

The two Foreign Ministers of Iran and Spain discussed bilateral ties and Vienna talks, as well several regional and international issues.

Referring to the situation in Afghanistan, Amir-Abdollahian appreciated Spain for shipping vaccination aid to Afghan people and stressed the need for all countries to help the people of Afghanistan.

Speaking about the Vienna talks, the Iranian top diplomat said that the talks have reached a point where the West needs to make political decisions for reaching an agreement.

The three European countries should pay attention to their role as the parties of the JCPOA and try to respect Iran's legitimate rights and interests, he added.

Welcoming the acceleration of Tehran-Madrid cooperation, Amir-Abdollahian stated that there are good infrastructures for the two countries to expand relations, especially in the fields of medicine, conservation of water resources, new and renewable energies, and rail and air transportation.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also invited his Spanish counterpart to Tehran to pursue the development and expansion of bilateral relations.

José Manuel Albares Bueno, for his part, appreciated Iran for hosting Afghan refugees and announced that his country is ready to cooperate in providing assistance to Afghan refugees.

Although maintaining and improvement of relations with Tehran were difficult for Madrid during the sanctions period, Madrid chose to stay in Iran to show the importance of Iran for the Spanish government and people.

Referring to his country's presidency of the European Union in the second half of 2022, the Spanish top diplomat also stressed his country's readiness to interact, cooperate and consult with Iran, especially on regional issues.

The Foreign Ministers of Iran and Spain also discussed issues related to the West Asian region and the Persian Gulf, as well as the latest developments in Yemen and Afghanistan.

