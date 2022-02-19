Iran determined to successfully conclude Vienna talk: FM spox

In a tweet on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote, “FM @Amirabdolahian at #MSC2022: Iran is determined to successfully conclude the #ViennaTalks.”

“We have already made our serious decisions & have demonstrated our seriousness all along. To reach the final agreement, it is now up to the E3 and the US to do the same, urgently.”

The eighth round of talks, which began in Austrian capital of Vienna on Dec. 27, is one of the lengthiest rounds of talks with participants busy working on a draft text of an agreement and deciding on some remaining disputed issues.

