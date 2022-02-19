  1. Politics
Feb 19, 2022, 10:11 PM

Iran determined to successfully conclude Vienna talk: FM spox

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Pointing to the remarks of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Saturday in Munich Security Conference (MSC), Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that Iran is ready to reach the final agreement.

In a tweet on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote, “FM @Amirabdolahian at #MSC2022: Iran is determined to successfully conclude the #ViennaTalks.”

“We have already made our serious decisions & have demonstrated our seriousness all along. To reach the final agreement, it is now up to the E3 and the US to do the same, urgently.”

The eighth round of talks, which began in Austrian capital of Vienna on Dec. 27, is one of the lengthiest rounds of talks with participants busy working on a draft text of an agreement and deciding on some remaining disputed issues.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
