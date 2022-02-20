Iran, Qatar agree to launch regular shipping lines

In addition, the two sides agreed to make more use of Qatari commercial airlines over Iranian sky, Rostam Ghasemi Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development stated on Sunday before his visit to Qatari capital Doha.

Stating that his visit to Qatar and talks with Qatari counterpart had previously been planned, Ghasemi added, "In this visit, we will explore avenues to develop trade and economic cooperation between the two countries and we hope this visit will pave the suitable way for holding expert-level meetings between businesspersons of the two countries in line with expansion of bilateral trade-economic cooperation.”

Turning to the high level of political and economic cooperation between the two countries, Iranian Roads minister added, “Visiting trade and commercial ports and also airports of Qatar has been put atop agenda of the visit and it is tried to pave suitable ground for enhancing bilateral relations in economic field given the serious determination of political officials of the two countries of Iran and Qatar.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghasemi pointed to the imminent visit of Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi to Qatari capital Doha on Monday and added, “It is hoped that the two sides will clinch good agreements in transportation and transit fields.”

Turning to the strategic significance of the country in the region and its location in East-West and North-East Corridor, he stated that development of relations with neighboring countries is of the main political and economic strategies of the government.

MA/5428537