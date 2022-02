Rostam Ghasemi on Sunday discussed establishing regular shipping lines and transit transportation, as well as increasing flights between Iran and Qatar with his Qatari counterpart.

Four agreements were also signed between Iran and Qatar with the presence of the Qatari President Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the Emir of Qatar.

The Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi is set to depart for Doha on Monday to attend the 6th Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

MP/IRN84656883