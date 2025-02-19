Qatari Emir visit to Iran important opportunity for two sides

Referring to the official visit of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Iran on Wednesday, the Qatari Ambassador to Iran, Saad Abdullah Saad Al Mahmoud Al Shareef described this visit as a testament to the strong and outstanding relations between the two countries.

He emphasized that the visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations in the economic, trade, and investment sectors and discuss common issues at regional and international levels.

Saad Al Shareef highlighted the significance of this visit, given the two countries’ commitment to enhancing bilateral partnerships in their mutual interests.

He regarded it as an important opportunity to exchange views on regional and international issues that require greater coordination and cooperation among regional countries.

The Qatari ambassador stated that the good relations between the two countries have had a positive impact on many key issues, the most recent being the exchange of prisoners between Iran and the United States which led to the release of Iran’s frozen funds in South Korea.

Referring to existing memorandums of understanding in economic, cultural, scientific, industrial, and trade sectors between the two countries, he stressed that this visit could further advance bilateral relations.

Al Shareef added that joint committee meetings between the two countries continue to be held to follow up on cooperation and promote relations.

The Qatari ambassador to Iran pointed out that many Iranian companies are active in Qatari markets, emphasizing that strengthening trade, investment, and industrial cooperation aims to increase trade volume, as well as the exchange of goods, services, and investments between the two countries.

He described this visit as an important opportunity to open new horizons for cooperation in all fields in the interests of both parties, stressing that the meeting could contribute to achieving growth and prosperity for both nations.

