Boosting ties with Qatar to connect Iran to global market

Commenting on President Raeisi's recent visit to Qatar and the signing of 14 cooperation documents with the neighboring country of Qatar, Mustafa Mousavi said, "The agreements signed between the two countries can have a positive impact on the development of trade and increase the country's non-oil exports."

Referring to the establishment of the Iranian trade office in Qatar, he emphasized that this is an important event that can stabilize the situation of Iranian traders in the market in this country.

Also, the signing of an agreement on launching regular shipping lines between the ports of the two countries will connect Iran to the global market, he said.

He also said that there is a good market for Iranian food and nutritious commodities in the southern neighbor.

