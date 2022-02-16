Raeisi to travel to Doha to attend sixth Gas Summit

Iranian ambassador to neighboring Qatar Hamid Reza Dehghani wrote in his Twitter account on Wednesday that President Raeisi will pay an official visit to the Qatari capital of Doha next week.

In addition to holding bilateral talks with Qatari officials, President is set to take part in the Sixth Gas Summit of Heads of State and Government of GECF Member Countries, he added.

A GECF Summit is a meeting of Heads of State and Government of Member Countries of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, which provides an opportunity for leaders to interact and exchange their views amongst each other. The Summit offers GECF Member Countries a chance to discuss recent developments, trends, and policies on energy in general and on gas in particular, and also to reaffirm their continued support to the objectives of the Forum at the highest level.

RHM/5426180