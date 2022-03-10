Iran roads min. to visit Baku to attend Economic Commission

Speaking on the sidelines of 58th Meeting of Council of Meteorological Directors, Rostam Ghasemi Iranian Roads Minister said that various issues including transit of goods and participation of Iranian companies in rebuilding Azerbaijan will be discussed between the two sides.

Ghasemi called the development of joint Tehran-Baku cooperation in the field of energy, especially the issue of water as well as industry and Iran Khodro Industrial Group (IKCO) as other goals of his visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan and said, “Some agreements will be inked between the two sides in the fields of sports, agriculture and trade.”

Chairman of 15th Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Commission said that several talks will be held and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) will be signed between the two sides and final document of the meeting will be signed at the end of the joint commission meeting."

MA/5443409