Iran, Azerbaijan stress broadening transit coop.

In his visit to Azeri capital Baku on Thursday, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi said that transit of Azerbaijan’s fleet from Iranian land and territory to Nakhichevan is the main aim of his visit to Azerbaijan.

It is hoped that the two countries of Iran and Azerbaijan would witness signing and sealing agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in 15th Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Commission, Ghasemi emphasized.

He announced the agreement to hand over several projects to Iran by the Republic of Azerbaijan during the visit and stated, “It is planned that Azerbaijani trucks will cross Iranian land and territory for transiting towards Nakhchivan."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghasemi said that officials of the two countries will discuss enhancing bilateral ties in the fields of energy, industry, agriculture and exchange of goods between Tehran and Baku.

Minister of Roads and Urban Development is also scheduled to hold talks with Azeri side on re-launching Nakhichevan-Mashhad train. Improving cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan in the field of road transportation with more than 70,000 trucks and re-launch of the Nakhichevan-Mashhad-Nakhichevan passenger train will also be the main topic of discussion between officials of the two countries.

During his visit to Azerbaijan, Rostam Ghasemi will emphasize the need to resume activities of regular bilateral passenger services by fully observing of health protocols and guidelines due to the spread of COVID-19.

Pursuing the Astatachay bridge construction project, completion of Astara railway dock project and Rasht-Astara railway project as part of the north-south corridor are other topics of discussion between Iranian Roads Minister and Azeri officials.

In addition, officials of the two countries will also discuss the development of mutual cooperation in the field of Ro-Ro shipping, shipbuilding and launch of joint container shipping lines, etc.

