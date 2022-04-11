Shooting in US' Cedar Rapids leaves 2 dead, 10 injured

A man and a woman were killed after an unknown number of shooters fired between one and two dozen shots in the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge, police said, CNN reported.

As many as 150 people were inside the club when the shooting began, the Cedar Rapids Police Department said in a statement.

The man and woman who were killed were found inside the club, Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman told reporters after the incident.

However, the suspected shooter, or shooters, may have escaped the scene with the rush of patrons, Jerman said, adding that he could not yet specify how many shooters may have been involved.

The chief said the 10 survivors' injuries range from life-threatening to minor.

