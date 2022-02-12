Iran, Tajikistan bilateral trade hits $121mn in 2021

The value of trade exchanges between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Tajikistan reached $121 million in 2021.

In a meeting held between the Iranian Ambassador to Tajikistan Mohammad Taghi Saberi and Minister of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Tajikistan Zavqi Zavqizoda, the two sides discussed bilateral ties in trade and economy and issues of mutual interests.

The value of trade exchanges between the two countries of Iran and Tajikistan hit $121 million in 2021, indicating doubled increase as compared to a year earlier.

Tehran, Moscow developing mechanism against sanctions

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Tehran and Moscow are creating a mechanism to protect the two countries trade and financial exchanges from the threat of sanctions.

A Russian official said that Tehran and Moscow are working jointly to develop a mechanism to protect trade and financial exchanges from the threat of sanctions.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has also stressed in a statement that Moscow does not take any restrictions into account in developing technical and military cooperation with Tehran.

Senior cleric urges for vigilance amid enemy's media warfare

Tehran Provisional Friday Prayers Leader Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari said the enemy is waging massive psychological warfare that needs to be tackled vigilantly.

During this week’s Friday prayers sermon in Tehran, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari said pointed out that the enemy is waging widespread media warfare that has to be dealt with insight. The senior cleric said that the western media empires turn the reality upside down which has to be dealt with vigilantly.

He called on the domestic media to repel the attacks by adversary foreign media.

Iran pursues balanced, neighbor-focused foreign policy

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said Iran still abides by the Islamic Revolution ideals, adding that his administration is still following "Neither West Nor East" foreign policy as designed by the revolution.

"In our foreign policy, we seek balanced relations with the world and attach special importance to neighboring countries" the Iranian president went on to say.

"We pin hope on our people," Raeisi said, adding that "We never pin hope on either New York or Vienna."

Iran resolutely stands for its rights, interests: FM spox

“Our resolve to stand & strive for Iran's rights & interests remains unwavering,” Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Friday.

In a tweet on Friday, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote, “43yrs ago, the agelong struggle of our nation for self-determination, & a free & independent Iran ended in victory.”

“Our nation has made many sacrifices to safeguard those values & principles. Our resolve to stand & strive for Iran's rights & interests remains unwavering,” he underscored.

