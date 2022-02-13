Ministry of Defense unveils two new advanced drones

The drone achievements of Aviation Industries Organization of the Ministry of Defense were unveiled on Saturday in the presence of Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani.

Two new advanced and sophisticated drones joined Armed Forces on Saturday in presence of Iranian Minster of Defense Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, Chief Executive of Aviation Industries Organization, affiliated to the Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General Khajehfard and a number of senior officials of the Armed Forces.

Negotiating delegations of Iran, EU hold talks in Vienna

Headed by Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and EU Coordinator Enrique Mora, the negotiating delegation of Iran held a meeting with European Union team in Austrian capital of Vienna on Saturday.

Also, a bilateral meeting between Iranian and Russian negotiating delegations, chaired by Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and Russia’s Envoy in Vienna talks Mikhail Ulyanov, was on Saturday.

China says Iran has proposed final package in Vienna talks

The head of Chinese delegation in Vienna talks Wang Qun on Saturday announced Iran’s final proposal package for the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions.

"We all are consensus that we have reached the final stage, especially since Iranian colleagues have presented their final package," Wang Qun China’s Envoy to Vienna talks told reporters on Saturday evening before arriving at Coburg Hotel in Austrian capital of Vienna.

US must show goodwill in Vienna talks in practice: MP

Pointing to the ongoing Vienna talks, a member of Presiding Board of Iranian Parliament said that Islamic Republic of Iran does not accept empty and void promises of Western countries and they must show goodwill in practice.

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Saturday regarding the Vienna talk, Hojjatoleslam Nasrollah Pejmanfar said that Iran has a powerful and authoritative position in the region and international arena and this has made Western countries realize that they are facing a strong and powerful country and must live up to their commitments under JCPOA.

New Iranian humanitarian aid arrives in Afghanistan's Ghazni

The Iranian embassy in Kabul said in a statement that a new consignment had been sent to Ghazni province in continuation of Iran's humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

The Iranian embassy tweeted today (Saturday) that another shipment of Iranian aid containing flour, rice and oil was distributed to needy people in Ghazni province in Afghanistan.

North Korea calls for development of relations with Iran

Congratulating the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed hope that bilateral cooperation will further expand and develop in various fields.

Kim Jong-un has sent a congratulatory message to the Iranian president on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, according to Pyongyang's foreign ministry Saturday, Yonhap reported.

Iran U18 women's football team to compete at CAFA

The Iranian national women's under-18 football team will participate in at the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA).

Iran seeks guarantee of no sanctions after change in US adm.

If the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is revived, Iran will need a guarantee that sanctions will not return with change in the US government, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said.

"We have a poor experience with the Western approach to the JCPOA: the Americans have changed government and they have violated their obligations under the JCPOA. Therefore, the people of Iran have a right to know about future guarantees so that sanctions will not be imposed again," Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told Sputnik.

MA//