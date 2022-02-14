MoD unveils 10 upgraded defense systems, missiles

Ten upgraded defense systems and missiles in the field of ground combat were unveiled on Sunday in the presence of Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani.

The unveiled defense systems include various types of surface-to-air missiles, helicopter carriers, UAVs with various specifications and coordinates to suit the defense requirements, as well as artillery and mortars' long-range smart ammunition with pinpoint accuracy.

Iran, Mali FMs stress boosting bilateral cooperation

Iranian and Malian foreign ministers stressed the need to develop cooperation in education, health, new technologies, animal husbandry and energy fields especially solar energy and agreed to develop a cooperation roadmap ASAP.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Malian counterpart Abdoulaye Diop discussed bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests on Sunday.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on a host of issues including bilateral, regional and international ties.

IRGC Navy seize 2 vessels carrying smuggled fuel in PG

Navy of the Army of the Guardians of the Islamic Revolution (IRGC) seized two vessels carrying smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf.

Chief Justice of Hormozgan Mojtaba Ghahremani made the announcement on Sunday, saying that Zolfaghar Naval Forces of the IRGC based in Parsian City managed to seize two vessels carrying 15,000 liters of smuggled fuel in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

Iran Army Ground Forces forms missile unit

Iranian Army Ground Forces Commander Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari announced on Sunday that the missile unit of the ground forces has been formed.

Referring to the formation of the missile unit in Iran Army Ground Forces, Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari said that Ground Forces has been provided with necessary sources to be able to upgrade its equipment.

Iran, Mali to expand scientific, technological cooperation

Iranian Minister of Science, Research and Technology Mohammad Ali Zolfi Gol met and held talks with the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Mali Abdoulaye Diop on the expansion of scientific and technological cooperation.

During this meeting, the two sides stressed the need to form a joint working group on scientific and technological cooperation to study the establishment of a technical and vocational university in Mali and award 20 scholarships to Malian students, especially the students of PhD and students of Persian language.

Iran, Syria discuss boosting communication cooperation

The Iranian Ambassador to Damascus and the Syrian Minister of Communications and Technology explored ways of developing bilateral relations in the fields of communications and related infrastructures.

Mehdi Sobhani, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Syria, met with Iyad Mohammad al-Khatib, the Communications and Technology Minister of Syria.

Iran-Syria trade up about 90% in nine months: Envoy

Iranian Ambassador to the Syrian Arab Republic said that trade volume exchanged between Iran and Syria in the past nine months registered about a 90 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

Speaking in an interview with Syria’s Al-Watan Daily on Sunday, Mehdi Sobhani Iran’s Ambassador to Syria said that trade volume exchange between Iran and Syria from March 21 to Dec. 22, 2021, registered a 90 percent increase as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

MA//