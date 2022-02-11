Iran approach towards intl. relations strategic, not tactical

The Iranian president stressed that Irans' approach toward relations with the countries of the world, especially neighbors, is not a tactical matter but a strategic one.

Tehran, Muscat sign MoU on economic cooperation

Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister and Oman’s Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment signed an MoU on economic cooperation between Tehran and Muscat.

Sultan of Oman felicitates Raeisi on anniv. of Islamic Revolution

The Sultan of Oman congratulated the Iranian President the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Bagheri meets EU, P4+1 delegations in Vienna's Coburg Hotel

Iranian top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani met and held talks with the European Union's delegation and representatives of P4+1 in Vienna.

Pakistan stresses need to strengthen relations with Iran

Congratulating the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Pakistani Foreign Minister stressed the need to further strengthen bilateral relations with Iran.

KI