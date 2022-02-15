Amir-Abdollahian:

Iran constructive proposals paved way for reaching good deal

Stating that reaching a good deal is available in the short term, Amir-Abdollahian said that the practical, positive and constructive proposals presented by Iran have paved the way for such an agreement to be reached quickly.

"If the American side and the three European countries [to the Vienna talks] are serious about returning to fulfilling their obligations under the JCPOA, a good agreement can be reached in a short term," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in his joint press conference with his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney on Monday.

Interior Min.:

Iran-Pakistan development of economic ties ‘inevitable’

Satisfying with the relations between Iran and Pakistan in political, security and defense fields, the Iranian Interior Minister said that the development of economic ties between the two neighboring countries is ‘inevitable’.

Speaking in an interview with IRNA in Pakistan’s capital of Islamabad on Monday after meeting with Pakistan Army Commander and prior to the official meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Iranian Minister of Interior Ahmad Vahidi said that Iran and Pakistan have deep and extensive relations and various meetings are held regularly between senior officials of the two countries.

Irish FM:

Necessary guarantees should be given to Iran in Vienna talks

Saying that Ireland's relationship with Iran is in a strategic stage, the Irish Foreign Minister said necessary guarantees should be given to Iran in Vienna talks in order to reach an agreement.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, who has traveled to Tehran on Monday, met and held talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

Haniyeh congratulates Leader on Islamic Revolution anniv.

Head of Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Political Bureau sent a congratulatory message to Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

In a Monday message, Ismail Haniyeh congratulated Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei on the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

Iran interior min., Pakistan PM hold talks on bilateral coop.

The Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi on Monday met and held talks with the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation, especially the facilitation of trade at the common borders.

Heading a delegation, Ahmad Vahidi held a meeting with Imran Khan at the Prime Minister's Palace in Islamabad.

US cannot cheat Iran again: Negotiating team member in Vienna

Stating that everything in Vienna talks will depend on Washington and on whether they really want the agreement, a member of the Iranian negotiating team said that the US can't cheat Iran again.

Mohammad Marandi, a media adviser to the Iranian negotiations team, said that it is too early to jump to conclusions, Sputnik reported.

Direct flights between Iran, Venezuela to start in March

A Venezuelan official says direct flights between Tehran and Caracas will start on March 21, taking Iranian tourists, businessmen, and industrialists to Caracas and bringing them back to Tehran.

"We are going to have long-haul flights that can directly take passengers from Tehran to Caracas and bring them back from Caracas to Tehran,” said Ramón Velázquez, the Venezuelan vice-minister for air transport and president of the state-owned Venezuelan airline Conviasa in an interview with Iran's Spanish-language news network HispanTV on Sunday.

Bagheri Kani holds meeting with EU’s Mora in Vienna

Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani held meeting with EU Coordinator Enrique Mora in Austrian capital Vienna on Monday on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions.

Yesterday, several bilateral meetings were held between Ali Bagheri Kani and Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora and also meetings with heads of delegations of Iran, Russia and China.

Nowadays, Vienna talks have reached a difficult and complicated stage and war of wills has begun between negotiating parties.

Shamkhani:

Reliable agreement in Vienna depends on US political will

– Iran’s Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said whether Iran and the P4+1 can reach a reliable agreement over the JCPOA depends on the US' political determination.

“Vienna negotiations have reached a stage, where the outcome can be declared certainly and without the need for guesswork,” Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani wrote in a tweet on Monday.

Iranian, Irish FMs hold meeting in Tehran

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with his Irish counterpart, Simon Coveney, in Tehran.

Amir-Abdollahian welcomed the Irish foreign minister who arrived in Tehran on Monday morning in the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs building.

US, E3 stronger will to shorten distance to reach agreement

Stating that there is no deadlock in the Vienna talks, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman stressed that the stronger the will of the US and the three European countries, the shorter the distance to reach an agreement.

Answering a question over the latest development over the ongoing sanctions removal talks between Iran and P4+1, Khatibzadeh said in his weekly press conference on Monday that negotiations are being held as before and there is no deadlock in the Vienna talks.

Iran has made its political decisions for years and has decided to remain in the JCOPA, he said, adding that Tehran is waiting to receive a response from the Western parties over its initiatives.

