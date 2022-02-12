  1. Iran
Feb 12, 2022, 8:40 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on February 12

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on February 12

TEHRAN, Feb. 12 (MNA) – Mehr News agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, February 12.

Ebtekar

Iranians celebrate 43rd Islamic Revolution anniv.

Etemad

Nationwide rallies on victory anniv. of Islamic Revolution

JCPOA delegations, US consulting intensely 

Etela'at

Iranian people hold 22 Bahman rallies gloriously

Iran

President: Iran pins hope on its people, never pin hope on West

Jomhouri-e Eslami

43th anniv. of Islamic Revolution celebrated in Iran

Shargh

Iranians attend 22 Bahman rallies with vehicles amid pandemic

Kayhan

Islamic Revolution anniv. held spectacularly

Hamshahri

22 Bahman gloriously celebrated

MP

News Code 183818
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183818/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News