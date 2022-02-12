Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on February 12

Ebtekar
Iranians celebrate 43rd Islamic Revolution anniv.
Etemad
Nationwide rallies on victory anniv. of Islamic Revolution
JCPOA delegations, US consulting intensely
Etela'at
Iranian people hold 22 Bahman rallies gloriously
Iran
President: Iran pins hope on its people, never pin hope on West
Jomhouri-e Eslami
43th anniv. of Islamic Revolution celebrated in Iran
Shargh
Iranians attend 22 Bahman rallies with vehicles amid pandemic
Kayhan
Islamic Revolution anniv. held spectacularly
Hamshahri
22 Bahman gloriously celebrated
MP
