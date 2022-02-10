Raeisi to Japanese PM: US abidance by failed Trump-era policy main barrier to talks

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi held a phone conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday to discuss Vienna talks as well as bilateral relations.

At the start of the phone conversation, President Raieis told the Japanese PM that strengthening Tehran-Tokyo relations would benefit the other nations.

"Given the capacities of the two countries, it is possible to take big steps towards strengthening Tehran-Tokyo relations," he added.

IRGC unveils new strategic long-range missile (+VIDEO)

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) unveiled the new strategic long-range missile with pinpoint accuracy on Wednesday morning.

The strategic missile is one of the long-range missiles of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which enjoys unique features.

Iran-Iraq joint committee on terror case wraps up meeting

Local Iraqi media reported Wed. the end of the third round of the meeting of the Iraqi-Iranian Joint Committee to follow up on the legal process over the assassination of Gen. Soleimani and Al-Muhandis by the US in 2020.

Great steps taken for Iran's development after Islamic Rev.

Today, 43 years after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, great steps have been taken for the development of the country, President Raeisi said, addressing the inauguration ceremony of petrochemical projects on Wednesday.

Kyrgyzstan ready to promote economic coop. with Iran: Envoy

While expressing his satisfaction with investment of Iran’s private sector in Kyrgyzstan’s infrastructural projects, Kyrgyzstan Ambassador to Tehran emphasized the need for expanding cooperation with Iran in various fields.

