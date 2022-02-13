Iran-Syria trade up about 90% in nine months: Envoy

Speaking in an interview with Syria’s Al-Watan Daily on Sunday, Mehdi Sobhani Iran’s Ambassador to Syria said that trade volume exchange between Iran and Syria from March 21 to Dec. 22, 2021 registered a 90 percent increase as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Insisting on strengthening these relations at different economic, cultural, scientific and educational levels has led to the promotion of relations between the two countries at strategic level, the envoy added.

The two countries of Iran and Syria enjoy high potentials and capabilities to enhance their bilateral trade.

Referring to Iran's full support for Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty, he condemned illegal presence of foreign forces on Syrian soil and stressed the need for returning the seized lands to the control of legitimate Syrian government.

Earlier, Syrian deputy Foreign Minister Bashar al-Jaafari appreciated Iran’s economic, political, military and security support for Syrian government in the long run of war of Syrian people against ISIL terrorist groups.

