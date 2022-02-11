Senior cleric urges for vigilance amid enemy's media warfare

During this week’s Friday prayers sermon in Tehran, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari said pointed out that the enemy is waging widespread media warfare that has to be dealt with insight.

The senior cleric said that the western media empires turn the reality upside down which has to be dealt with vigilantly.

He called on the domestic media to repel the attacks by adversary foreign media.

The Tehran Friday Prayers Imam also called on people not to trust what they see and hear on adversary social networking websites, urging for vigilance in the face of media warfare waged by the enemy in line with the guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution as outlined in a recent speech.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the senior cleric said that Friday prayers are belessing bestowed to people after the Islamic Revolution.

While congratulating the 43rd glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran in 1979, Haj Ali Akbari said that Islamic Revolution of Iran is a divine revolution and it came to being by the divine power under the wise leadership of founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA).

The Islamic Revolution attained victory under the auspicious of Imam Khomeini (RA) and noble people of the country, he said, adding that noble people of the country witnessed many ups and downs during the despotic regime of Shah until they reached victory.

MA/5422296/14001122000265