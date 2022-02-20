Iran southeastern borders in full security: Maj. Gen. Bagheri

Speaking among reporters during his visit to southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province on Sunday to inaugurate some operational projects and also defense achievements in the fields of armor, air force and ICT of Army Ground Force, Major General Bagheri said that security situation of southeastern borders of the country is ‘satisfactory’ as compared to the previous years and there is no major problem in this regard.

Bagheri pointed to the situation of security at joint borders between Iran and Pakistan and stated, “Relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God, common border between Iran and Pakistan is the border of peace and friendship in a way that trade and business activity is done in this area with peace of mind.”

Regarding the joint borders between Iran and Afghanistan, he noted, “In spite of existence of some problems at Afghanistan, borders of the two country enjoy suitable security and if there are some problems in this regard, they will be resolved by border guards of the two countries.”

