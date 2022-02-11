  1. Iran
Feb 11, 2022, 3:21 PM

Tehran, Moscow developing mechanism against sanctions

Tehran, Moscow developing mechanism against sanctions

TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Tehran and Moscow are creating a mechanism to protect the two countries trade and financial exchanges from the threat of sanctions.

A Russian official said that Tehran and Moscow are working jointly to develop a mechanism to protect trade and financial exchanges from the threat of sanctions.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has also stressed in a statement that Moscow does not take any restrictions into account in developing technical and military cooperation with Tehran.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a joint press conference on Thursday with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss that there is still a chance for full restoration of the JCPOA but there is still a long way ahead. 

KI/FNA14001122000116

News Code 183801
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183801/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News