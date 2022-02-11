Tehran, Moscow developing mechanism against sanctions

A Russian official said that Tehran and Moscow are working jointly to develop a mechanism to protect trade and financial exchanges from the threat of sanctions.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has also stressed in a statement that Moscow does not take any restrictions into account in developing technical and military cooperation with Tehran.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a joint press conference on Thursday with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss that there is still a chance for full restoration of the JCPOA but there is still a long way ahead.

