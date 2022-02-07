UK, Ireland abandon bid to host World Cup 2030

The football associations of England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland the Republic have announced that they will instead focus on proposals for Euro 2028, Sky News has reported.

The announcement comes after a government-backed feasibility study - as bidding for the 2030 competition was in the Conservatives' 2019 election manifesto.

The five nations agreed that the World Cup bid had an increasingly slim chance of success.

England previously failed with solo bids to host the 2006 and 2018 World Cups.

The next World Cup kicks off in November in Qatar - it's taking place in winter rather than the usual summer months because of the host nation's climate.

The 2026 tournament will be hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico.

