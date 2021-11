Iran’s Shahrdari Sirjan defeated the hosts Bunyodkor of Uzbekistan 2-1 at the start of the 2021 AFC Women's Club Championship on Sunday.

Roghayeh Jalalnasab and Zahra Alizadeh scored the goals for Iran at 5 and 68 minutes of the match, respectively.

The Iranian club will face the representative of India on Tuesday for their second match.

