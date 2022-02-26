  1. Economy
Iran produces over 43mn tons of steel products in 10 months

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – Iran’s large steel production factories managed to produce 44,545,800 tons of raw steel and various types of steel products in the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (from Mar. 21, 2021 to Jan. 22, 2022).

According to the statistics of the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, 23,462,400 tons of crude steel were produced in the country, showing a two percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

In this period, domestic steelmakers produced 21,083,400 tons of various types of steel products, registering a 4.7 percent slump as compared to the same period of last year.

In addition, 251,300 tons of copper cathode, 464,500 tons of aluminum ingot and 193,100 tons of alumina powder were produced in the country during this period, showing a 4.8, 24.8 and 0.6 percent hike respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

