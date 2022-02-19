Steel ingot output vol. exceeds 29mn tons in 10 months

According to statistics, large mining and mineral industrial companies managed to produce 18,001,873 tons of steel ingot and 11,763,834 tons of steel products in the first 10 months of the current year (from March 21, 2021, to Jan. 22, 2022), showing a four and three percent decline respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Another statistic showed that the country produced 42,835,030 tons of iron concentrate, showing a three percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

In addition, 42,950,856 tons of conglomerate was produced in the country, registering an 11 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

These large companies also managed to produce 1,021,457 tons of copper concentrate during the same period, showing a two percent growth.

