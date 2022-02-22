  1. Technology
Intl. Mining & Mining Industries Exhibition to kick off today

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – International Exhibition of Mine, Mining, Mining Industries, Mineral Processing, Machinery and Related Equipment will be inaugurated in Sistan and Baluchestan province at International Exhibition Center on Tuesday.

The International Exhibition of Mining and Mining Industries is an opportunity to identify the mining capacities and potentials of this southern province aimed at attracting investment within the framework of the joint venture (JV) and developing the target market for the mining industry in line with turning this province into the mining and mineral hub of the country.

Mining and mining activities are among the most important capacities of Sistan and Baluchestan province and in this regard, the National Iranian Copper Industries Company (NICICO) has heavily invested in the exploration of copper mineral resources in this province.

The latest research, industrial and commercial achievements in various fields of mining and mineral industries will be showcased in this exhibition.

Large domestic industrial and mining companies and representatives of foreign companies will take part in this exhibition.

The exhibition will run until February 25.

